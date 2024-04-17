Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $218.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.38 and its 200 day moving average is $187.37. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

