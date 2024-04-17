Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $849,000 Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter.

HNDL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,779. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $816.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

