Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,487. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.