Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008. The company has a market cap of $139.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

