Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 389 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.87. 632,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

