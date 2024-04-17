Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,412,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. 166,076 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

