Base Resources (LON:BSE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 231673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSE. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BSE

Base Resources Price Performance

About Base Resources

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.08. The company has a market cap of £63.18 million, a P/E ratio of -141.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Free Report)

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.