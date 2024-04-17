Base Resources (LON:BSE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 231673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on BSE. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BSE
Base Resources Price Performance
About Base Resources
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.