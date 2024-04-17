Banana Gun (BANANA) Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $89.46 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for approximately $34.49 or 0.00054900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,640 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,267.52264639 with 2,593,639.6858961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 35.64427934 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,625,055.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

