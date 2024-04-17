Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,772,127 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

