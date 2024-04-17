AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading 3.2% Higher

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 145,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 668,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

AtriCure Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,116 shares of company stock valued at $468,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

