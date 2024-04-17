Astor Investment Management LLC Takes $10.78 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 304,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,422. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

