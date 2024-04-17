Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 51,895 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. 2,337,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736,560. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

