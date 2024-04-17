Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock worth $454,897 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,522,000 after purchasing an additional 184,813 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.8 %

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,284. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. Analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

