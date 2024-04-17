Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,500 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 939,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARIS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $784.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

