Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.10

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $102.84 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00056714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

