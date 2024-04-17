AO World (LON:AO) PT Raised to GBX 75

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital raised AO World to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
In related news, insider Chris Hopkinson bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,685.30). 50.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
