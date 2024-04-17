American Lithium (CVE:LI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.88

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 115074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current year.
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
