Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Up 4.2%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 70,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 45,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Amarc Resources Trading Up 25.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

