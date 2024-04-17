AM Squared Ltd Purchases 1,300 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 325.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.2% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,256. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,710 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.