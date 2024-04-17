AM Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. Las Vegas Sands makes up 6.3% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $164,559,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,752,000. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,927,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 868,005 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,493,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

