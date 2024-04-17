Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,657 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

