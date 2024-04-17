Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 662,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,980. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

