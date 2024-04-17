Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,667. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $372.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

