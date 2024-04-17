Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Robert Half Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.70. 1,104,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,887. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.