Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.7 %

Airbnb stock opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,409,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,584 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,032. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.