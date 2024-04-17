Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $474.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,990. The firm has a market cap of $212.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.62.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

