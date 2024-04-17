Acute Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises about 3.5% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $8,454,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,755,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $3,981,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,000.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

