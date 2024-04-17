abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Announces GBX 2.55 Dividend

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON:AAIF opened at GBX 208 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20,400.00 and a beta of 0.69. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 183.11 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 216 ($2.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18.
About abrdn Asian Income Fund
