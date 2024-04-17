abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Announces GBX 2.55 Dividend

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON:AAIF opened at GBX 208 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20,400.00 and a beta of 0.69. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 183.11 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 216 ($2.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.