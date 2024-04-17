7,520 Shares in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Purchased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 4,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $365.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.70. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. Research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

