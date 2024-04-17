38,872 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

