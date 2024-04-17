2,843 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,843 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 61,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $65.69. 3,176,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

