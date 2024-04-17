21,500 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $739.80. 209,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $802.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

