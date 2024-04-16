WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.38

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.08 million and approximately $2.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004446 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02212366 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

