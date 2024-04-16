Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.27 and its 200-day moving average is $270.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

