Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.60.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.7 %

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 116,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

