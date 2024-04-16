West Paces Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 6.3% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,144,000 after buying an additional 891,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,331 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,872,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after purchasing an additional 286,506 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. 270,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,731. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

