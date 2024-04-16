Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Healthpeak Properties (DOC)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: DOC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

3/27/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2024 – Healthpeak Properties is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2024 – Healthpeak Properties is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Healthpeak Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Healthpeak Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Healthpeak Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. 1,644,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

