Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

