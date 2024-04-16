Vericity (VERY) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vericity to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vericity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 359 2371 2036 73 2.38

Profitability

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 62.55%. Given Vericity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Vericity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.56% 12.95% 1.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.68 Vericity Competitors $20.75 billion $1.26 billion -21,659.90

Vericity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vericity competitors beat Vericity on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Vericity, Inc.

