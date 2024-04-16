Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 252,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 182,403 shares.The stock last traded at $129.04 and had previously closed at $128.84.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

