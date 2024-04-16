USDX [Kava] Market Cap Hits $81.07 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $81.07 million and $237,026.08 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,497.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.49 or 0.00767217 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00104887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8403457 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $262,294.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

