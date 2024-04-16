US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 73,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 124,894 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $50.00.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.