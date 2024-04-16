US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 73,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 124,894 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $50.00.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,471 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.