United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.9 %

ECL traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $221.04. The company had a trading volume of 370,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.