United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 60,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 75,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

