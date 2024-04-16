United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.05. 1,105,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

