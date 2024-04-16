Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.50

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 2542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

