UBS Group Increases Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $132.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

