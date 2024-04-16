UBS Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.13. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,054 shares of company stock worth $5,279,729 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 144.5% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011,400 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

