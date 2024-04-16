The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $212.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

TRV stock opened at $221.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.68. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.