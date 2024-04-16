Tether (USDT) Market Cap Hits $107.76 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $107.76 billion and $88.88 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 110,941,048,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,728,051,607 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
